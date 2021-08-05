Before Coin and Ariana Grande: how Cher made autotune popular

As a child, Cher had a hard time, her parents were divorced, her father worked as a truck driver, so he could not pay due attention to his daughter. The girl’s mother, Georgia Holt, although she was a fairly well-known model and actress, then did not have a stable income and, in order to feed herself with her daughter, she was interrupted by rare small roles. Holt married four more times, she remained a very beautiful, but not particularly popular actress, so from an early age she was very demanding of Cher and from childhood began to educate an artist in her. In fact, Cher wanted to become an actress herself. While still quite a baby, she began to invent a signature for herself and train to perform it beautifully in order to sign autographs to her future fans. Later, Cher will say that it is her mother who owes her success: she became for her the main source of inspiration, strength, example, support. At the age of 16, Cher drops out of school and decides to go to Los Angeles to start a serious career there. In a big city, she meets Sonny Bono, an assistant to the famous music producer Phil Spector and her future husband. Since Cher then was not very much with money and work, he offered her to live with him in exchange for cleaning the house. Mom made a real scandal when she found out that her daughter was living with a man who was much older than her. She even came to pick up her daughter, but Sonny announced to Georgia that he and Cher had true love, and the woman gave up.

With Sonny and daughter Chaz, 1970 © Max B. Miller / Fotos International / Getty Images

Together with Sonny Cher, she was at the studio for the first time in her life. She was so worried and nervous that her voice trembled. Then her partner stood next to her, and magic happened – their voices merged in a harmonious duet, and the girl stopped worrying. Thus was born their tandem – Sonny and Cher, which will soon become famous throughout America and will last 13 years (1964-1977), the musicians will sell more than 80 million records, release their own TV show and win a dozen Emmy awards.

The group’s main hit is I Got You Babe, which appeared on their debut album Look At Us. You probably know her, this damn tune sounded every morning of the protagonist in the movie Groundhog Day. It is one of America’s most titled songs, has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and is listed as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine. Sonny and Cher broke up in 1974 – as the singer herself says, her husband turned into a real dictator and treated her like a goose that lays the golden eggs. Nothing fueled the relationship anymore: neither the old love, nor the child. However, they parted without a scandal, and when the man died in 1998, Cher was deeply saddened by his death and continues to miss him to this day.

But Cher did not remain a single mother for long – soon after the divorce, she marries musician Gregg Allman, a member of The Allman Brothers, they even release a joint album. Cher soon decides to return to his dreams of acting and travels to New York to become the star of Broadway musicals. After a triumphant role in the production of “Come to Five for a Meeting, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” Cher offered to play a role in the film “Silkwood”, where the main role was played by Meryl Streep (this, by the way, was one of the main factors why the singer agreed to shooting). For this work, the artist will receive her first Oscar nomination, as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

With Gregg Allman, 1977





© Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

This is how Cher’s acting career begins to unfold. She, like many successful artists, does not want to devote herself to one thing – music or cinema. Possessing a bright appearance, a memorable voice and insane energy, Cher decides to conquer both spheres, which, in principle, she succeeds very well. She starred in the films “The Mask”, “The Suspect”, “Eastwick Witches”, “Reign of the Moon”, in 1988 she won an Oscar, and her work has been repeatedly noted by critics and certainly loved by viewers around the world.

‘YouTube / CHER Fan Club’

One of the main roles of Cher in cinema is working in the musical “Burlesque”, where she transforms into Tess – the colorful hostess of a nightclub in Los Angeles. By the way, “Burlesque” became a film debut for Christina Aguilera (played the role of Ali Marilyn Rose), who, just like the young Cher during her first trip to the studio, was shaking with fear and nervous that she would have to work with such an iconic person. But the artists quickly hit it off – there is a scene in the musical where Tess touchingly teaches Ali to paint. Cher shared that this is how her mother taught her, and she took this scene completely from her life. As for her musical career, having already won a name for herself after participating in the duet Sonny and Cher, the singer releases a full-length album almost every year (unprecedented fertility compared to contemporary artists). One of the most beautiful, famous and beloved by the public records is Believe, which Cher released in 1998. Then she was in terrible depression due to the death of her ex-spouse. In addition, the previous work of the singer It’s a Man’s World was rather coldly received by critics, so the producers of Warner, with which Cher then had a contract, persuaded her to make a completely different album. So the singer releases a dance disc full of energy, but meanwhile, and some kind of tenderness, flight and beauty – in general, she reflects everything that Cher herself is.

The most popular track from this disc is, of course, the single Believe – probably one of Cher’s most successful songs in general. It has sold 11 million copies worldwide, received a Grammy for Best Dance Recording, was nominated for Record of the Year, and is named the eighth most loved song of mankind by the BBC. But the critics also found something to complain about: “Too much auto-tuning (special vocal processing) on ​​the voice.” If the critics of 1998 knew what artists would do with auto-tuning in 2020! Some producers even asked Cher to remove it, to which she categorically refused and argued that it sounded great. Well, when the song topped the charts in 23 countries, this technique became very popular among artists all over the planet. So Cher became a real icon of pop music. Despite what happened in her life, she always knew how to keep her face and walk forward, just like her mother. She married and parted, had children, earned money herself and remained an honest and sincere woman who achieves whatever she wants. Meanwhile, in 2009, the singer’s daughter from her first marriage – Chastity – underwent a sex change operation, taking on a new name: Chaz. Cher herself admitted that it will take a long time to get used to this change and it is not known whether she will be able to get used to it completely. But, like a good mother, she believes that the main thing is the happiness and peace of her child.