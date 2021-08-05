Thursday, August 5, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    bob, abs and hairy arms









    © Courtesy: Woman’s Day



    Salma showed a photo of 1999, from which her subscribers were delighted.

    For those who do not like that the actress has recovered and changed her hair color, she decided to make a separate retropost on her Instagram.



    © Isa Foltin / Contributor / German Select / Getty Images
    Salma Hayek continues to experiment with her appearance. Not so long ago, she showed her followers a new hair color. It turned out that the star is now almost red! Someone liked the beauty changes, while others felt sad. Many people liked the old Salma – a sultry brunette – more. Apparently, it was for them that the actress decided to post on Instagram footage in which her “sultry” really rolls over. The star showed a photo of 1999.






    © @salmahayek
    In the pictures, Salma Hayek looks amazing: she has an unrealistically slender figure, chestnut bob and signature bright makeup. In general, twenty years ago, the actress was a really hot thing. Even the vegetation, which is clearly visible on the hands of Salma, does not spoil it at all. Did you want “sultry”? Get it in all forms!




