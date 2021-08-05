









© Courtesy: Woman’s Day





Salma showed a photo of 1999, from which her subscribers were delighted.

For those who do not like that the actress has recovered and changed her hair color, she decided to make a separate retropost on her Instagram.











© Isa Foltin / Contributor / German Select / Getty Images

What Hayek looked like 20 years ago: bob, abs and hairy arms





Salma Hayek continues to experiment with her appearance. Not so long ago, she showed her followers a new hair color. It turned out that the star is now almost red! Someone liked the beauty changes, while others felt sad. Many people liked the old Salma – a sultry brunette – more. Apparently, it was for them that the actress decided to post on Instagram footage in which her “sultry” really rolls over. The star showed a photo of 1999.



















© @salmahayek

In the pictures, Salma Hayek looks amazing: she has an unrealistically slender figure, chestnut bob and signature bright makeup. In general, twenty years ago, the actress was a really hot thing. Even the vegetation, which is clearly visible on the hands of Salma, does not spoil it at all. Did you want “sultry”? Get it in all forms!