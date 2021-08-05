Cameron Diaz, Johnny Depp and other celebrities who did not graduate from high school

We all know the inspiring stories of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg of how they dropped out of university (to the dismay of their parents) only to become the legendary figures they are today. But it turns out that many of the celebrities we admire didn’t just think about going to university, but couldn’t even finish school. And still they became mega-successful!













Gisele Bundchen

The Brazilian supermodel is much more than just a fashion model. Gisele Bundchen produces her own line of lingerie and skin care products, she owns multimillion-dollar contracts for fashion brands, and is also actively involved in charity work. But with all this, Giselle does not have a high school diploma! When she was 14 years old, during a school trip to Sao Paulo, she was spotted by an Elite model scout. After that fateful meeting, it became clear that her talents did not belong to the sphere of exact sciences. So Giselle dropped her textbooks and went to conquer the catwalks.

Charlie Sheen

One of the baddest guys in Hollywood was just weeks after graduating from Santa Monica High School when he was kicked out for poor grades and low attendance. But it was only a matter of time: Charlie Sheen never showed interest in studying. Instead, he was only interested in two things: acting and baseball (the successes in which helped him to hold out in school for so long). But who cares now whether he was an excellent student or not?

Cameron Diaz

The actress grew up in Southern California and attended Long Beach Polytechnic School. But school turned out to be too ordinary for a girl with her looks and ambitions. She left her studies before the final exams, but never regretted it, as she immediately signed a contract with Elite Model Management and started working for Calvin Klein and Levi’s. And when Cameron Diaz turned 22, her breakthrough in Hollywood happened: she played the role of Tina in the popular science fiction film about superheroes “Mask”.









Eminem

The most successful white rapper in the world never finished ninth grade. Eminem spent most of his childhood moving from St. Joseph to the Detroit suburbs and back, and changed schools every two to three months. Eventually, when he was 12, the future rapper settled on the East Side of Detroit. He found it difficult to make friends and regularly got into trouble. And in ninth grade, he failed exams three times until he finally gave up and dropped out. The musician claimed that “he was not a fool or something like that”, he just was not like everyone else. Marshall (the rapper’s real name) was not interested in school because all he wanted was to rap. Leaving school, Eminem, at the age of 14, took up his career in earnest, and what happened next, we already know.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore got into show business when she was only three years old, and by her 14th birthday she got into rehab for the first time. She started smoking at nine, drank alcohol at eleven, and switched to drugs at twelve. When she was 14, Drew attempted suicide, which is why she ended up in rehab. In the turbulent childhood of the young actress, there was little room for education, and she dropped out of school at the age of 13. However, Barrymore managed to pull herself together and in 1995 founded the production company Flower Films, which was responsible for projects such as Charlie’s Angels, while continuing to develop as an actress.

Johnny Depp

Depp’s parents divorced when he was fifteen. In the same year, he dropped out of school to pursue a musical career. As a teenager, the actor performed in the groups The Kids and P, but did not achieve high-profile success. But fate had big plans for the aspiring musician: in 1984, he was cast for a role in the cult horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, and his career could no longer be stopped.