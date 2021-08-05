Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore reunite on screen

The actresses chatted on the new episode of The Drew Show.

Longtime girlfriends Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore meet on the new episode of the Drew Barrymore Show. The actresses sat in chairs at a distance from each other in the studio. At the same time, two of them were actually sitting in a New York studio, and Cameron was filming from Los Angeles.

But it was completely imperceptible until Drew revealed it in the middle of the interview.

I love it so much when we get together. Though are we really together now? Are we all together in this room? Can you guess which of us is actually not here?

Said Barrymore.

I’m in Los Angeles now

– Diaz admitted to the audience.









The actress joked that she was teleported to the studio:

You have to try it, it is so incredible! Ether, small particles that go into space and come back, again accumulating in this beautiful space. Guys, this is crazy, you have to try it, it tingles!

During the conversation, the actresses discussed their strong relationship. Drew said: