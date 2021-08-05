Cameron Diaz’s wine challenge conquered social media

The famous actress has published a funny video in which she drinks a glass of wine without using her hands. Now thousands of social media users have embraced this alcoholic challenge.

American actress and model Cameron Diaz signed up for TikTok, recorded a “wine” challenge, which is now repeated by ordinary users and Hollywood stars.

The #WineChallenge requires two people. The one who sits in front holds in his mouth the leg of a glass with wine poured into it and gently throws his head back, and the second participant must drink a drink without spilling a drop.

48-year-old Diaz invited her colleague and friend Catherine Power as her partner for her funny alcoholic video.

The stars have created a line of their own wines called Avaline without added sugar, dyes and other harmful substances. And with the help of #WineChallenge they advertised their product.









Cameron’s video received over 10 million likes and over 10 thousand comments.

Now users from all over the world are obsessed with the challenge. People are trying to repeat the trick of the star.

@camerondiaz Made my first TikTok ya’ll !! @avaline ## winechallange ## avalinewinechallenge ## fyp ## katherineneedsatiktokaccount! ♬ Only Time – Enya

