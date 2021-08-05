Cruella performed by Emma Stone was left without a mouthpiece: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actress Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for her role in the romantic musical La La Land, played the villainess Cruella De Ville in the studio’s 101 Dalmatians prequel Disney. Since 2007, the film studio has banned the heroes of their productions from appearing on the screen or in a show with a cigarette, so the characteristic detail of Cruella’s image – a cigarette holder – will not appear in the 2021 film, writes The New York Times.

“This is banned in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke on the screen of a Disney movie. It was difficult without this mouthpiece. I was so thrilled to see the green trail of haze, but it was impossible to replicate it on set. I don’t want to promote smoking and I don’t want to promote cruelty to animals, ”said Emma.

Stone revealed that she found out about Cruella in the middle of filming La La Land. She then thought what it would be like to play an absolute villain in the history of her formation. “I really liked Cruella’s character. I don’t mean that I like the things that moved her because she is obviously a very unhappy woman, but I found this character very interesting, ”added Emma. Her character is portrayed in the film as an orphan named Estella, whose rise to the pinnacle of the British fashion industry, run by an arrogant designer (Emma Thompson), will require connection to the heroine’s dark alter ego.

This story intersects in an unexpected way with the story of Emma Stone herself: to move up the career ladder, Estella dyes her hair red, just like Stone, a natural blonde, once did it to get a breakthrough role in the movie “Superbad” ( Superbad). In addition, Stone refers to his public image as an alter ego: “I split a little, because my name is actually Emily, and when someone calls me Emma, ​​it must be related to work.”

Disney in 2007 banned smoking on the screen in all of its productions. In 2015, the ban was extended to include Disney-owned companies such as Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm. A growing number of studios, including Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Sony, are imposing such a ban. In 2019, Netflix announced that it would ban smoking on its programs rated TV-14 and below, Insider said.