Doesn’t watch films in which she starred, and 9 more facts about Salma Hayek









2. Salma Hayek was an illegal immigrant in the United States of America in her youth. After graduating from university and taking courses in Mexico City, Hayek decided to move to Los Angeles to find her place in the sun, however, the Native Americans treated migrants from Mexico with distrust, so the future actress waited several months for the official documents to be issued.

3. The film “Bandits” brought together on the set two bright and charismatic actresses with Spanish roots – Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz. The girls easily found a common language and became friends, and after the film they continued to communicate. The actresses are friends to this day – as evidenced by the joint photos on the social networks of the stars. Although their collaboration was not a box office success, the picture was never able to recoup the cost of filming.







4. Salma Hayek, whose height does not even reach 160 cm, according to many of her fans and viewers, belongs to the number of women who are not subject to age. She owes her appearance to genes – Spanish and Lebanese, and her ability to maintain youth for a long time – to the secret knowledge of her grandmother, who developed a recipe for a special herbal cream that can only be found in Mexico. The actress herself a few years ago founded a company for the production of anti-aging cream, so perhaps very soon every woman will be able to reveal the secret of Salma Hayek’s youth.

5. In the late nineties, Salma met Edward Norton, who became her lover for four years. The couple broke up in 2003 due to tight schedules and lack of free time, but they managed to maintain a warm friendship that continues to this day. The actor even visited his ex-lover’s wedding and congratulated the actress and her new chosen one.







