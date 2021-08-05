Thursday, August 5, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Emma Stone confessed in love with DiCaprio Emma Stone
    Photo: Armando Gallo / ZUMAPRESS.com / Global Look Press

    American actress Emma Stone said that she was in love with Leonardo DiCaprio for a long time, writes ET Canada. She made this recognition on the air of The Jess Cagle Show after the hosts asked her to share her memories of the 2017 Oscars.

    Then DiCaprio gave her the award in the category “Best Actress” for her role in the film Mia Dolan in the film “La La Land”.

    Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s all that was on my mind then, because it was him. I remembered seeing Titanic in theaters seven and a half times. He was the love of my life. As a child, I had a photo with his autograph in my bedroom. I went to Leo and thought it was the most surreal moment in my life., – reported actress.

    Stone added that she admires DiCaprio and considers him to be just a fantastic actor.









    Last year, Emma Stone secretly got married and got pregnant. The 31-year-old Oscar winner and a number of other prestigious awards for her role in the film “La La Land” and her 35-year-old lover – producer and director Dave McCurry – was spotted wearing the same gold rings while walking around Los Angeles … Stone was also wearing a baggy-looking jumpsuit with a slightly rounded belly underneath.

