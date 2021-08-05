Thursday, August 5, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Star style


    16571



    Emma Stone first appeared after the birth of a child

    Two months ago, 32-year-old Emma Stone became a mother for the first time: the Hollywood star and her husband Dave McCarey had a daughter. While the couple are not ready to share with the public the details about the child, but yesterday fans were able to see Emma on the red carpet: she appeared at the premiere of the movie “Cruella” in Los Angeles – the actress first appeared after the birth of the child.

    In this film, which is the prequel to the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians, Stone played the main role – the fashionista and villainess Cruella, who is obsessed with Dalmatian fur coats. The action takes place in the 1970s, when Cruella was an aspiring fashion designer and dreamed of a dizzying career in the fashion industry.

    In the film, Emma’s heroine appears in extravagant outfits, but the actress herself prefers more restrained images in life: for example, for the film premiere yesterday she chose a black Louis Vuitton suit with massive decorative elements. A bright accent in the image of the star is a red handbag.

    The premiere, which is now rare due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Hollywood, also featured director Craig Gillespie, Kirby Howell-Baptist, Marsai Martin and other stars.

    In Russia, the film “Cruella” will be released on June 3.

    Gettyimages.ru





