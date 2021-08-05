Emma Stone will have nearly 50 outfits in upcoming Cruella movie

The new Disney production of Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, is dedicated to the history of one of the most recognizable villains – and for the sake of flavor, Disney did not skimp on the costumes of the main character. There will be almost 50 of them!

Costume designer Jenny Beavan, who worked on Mad Max: Fury Road, decided to ditch the femme fatale image and created 47 looks in a range of black, white, gray and red.

With the help of costumes, the filmmakers tried to show that fashion is completely subordinated to history, because the main character, Cruella De Ville, constantly transforms into her alter ego – Cruella. Cruella has to hide her second identity when working with the Baroness, in whose fashion house she got a job as a fashion designer. By the way, the Baroness herself will have 33 costumes in the film.









Thus, the costume designers needed to dress one actor, but essentially two characters. Some of the looks required 5,070 individual petals to be stitched together, 393 meters of organza and 200 cans of white spray paint for wigs.

In the comments on the trailers, fans joke that the movie about the main hunter for hides of dogs will be the story of how the Joker got into the script for “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Cruella will premiere on May 28 in theaters and on Disney +.

Source / instyle.com

Photo / Disney