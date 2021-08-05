From Mystic to Russian ballerina: Jennifer Lawrence – 30 years old. What films did she play

On August 15, American actress Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her birthday. By the age of 30, she managed to play in two popular franchises, become an Oscar nominee four times and receive it once. We will tell you which films the actress starred in. Jennifer was born in Indian Hills, Kentucky. Since childhood, she participated in school theatrical performances, and at the age of 14 she firmly decided to become an actress. The parents went to meet the wishes of their daughter and took her to New York. Already in the mid-2000s, the aspiring actress began to appear in television series. One of the most notable works of Lawrence of that time – the TV series “Billy Ingwal”, in which she played the daughter of the protagonist.

Shot from the TV series “Billy Ingwal”

In 2008, three full-length dramas with Jennifer’s participation appeared on the screens at once: “House of Poker”, “Party in the Garden” and “Burning Plain”. And two years later, Lawrence had a real breakthrough in her career – she played in the film “The Winter Bone” about a girl from a dysfunctional family who goes in search of her father. For this work, Jennifer was nominated for an Oscar for the first time.

Shot from the film “Winter Bone”

The early 2010s were triumphant for Lawrence. In 2011, the film “X-Men: First Class” was released, in which she played the Mystic, and in 2012, the first part of “The Hunger Games” and the dramedy “My Boyfriend is Crazy” directed by David O. Russell premiered. For her role in the latter, the actress won several prestigious awards, including the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.







Shot from the film “The Hunger Games”

In the following years, Lawrence returned three times as the daring girl Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games sequels and three times to the role of Mystic in the X-Men franchise. She also did not stop working with O. Russell – she starred in a small but vivid role in American Scam and played the central character in the film Joy about a woman who invented the self-wringing mop and founded her own business. Her work in Russell’s films has consistently earned Jennifer the recognition of the professional community – her roles in “American Swindle” and “Joy” have received Oscar nominations and other awards.

Shot from the movie “American Scam”

Jennifer did not forget to participate in other projects. In 2014, she starred in the melodrama Selena, in 2016 in the science fiction film Passengers, in 2017 in Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Mom! In 2018, a dubious project called Red Sparrow was released, in which Lawrence played a former Russian ballerina turned secret service agent. And last year the premiere of the disastrous “Dark Phoenix” took place.

Shot from the movie “Red Sparrow”