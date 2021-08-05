Give Oak in Yuba County – Interview with Mila Kunis and Allison Jenny

In the film, Oscar and 7 Emmy Award-winning Allison Jenny will “lose” her husband, and her reporter half-sister, played by comedy superstar Mila Kunis, will help find him. Well, or make a career at the expense of the misadventures of the next of kin. Any move in the wrong direction will lead to a truly global disaster for the provincial Yuba district, and everyone will be involved – the police, the press, criminals, relatives, lovers, and, of course, local citizens who care.

Before the upcoming Ukrainian premiere of the film, we spoke with Mila Kunis and Allison Jenny about their new film and the lessons to be learned from the new black comedy.

Allison, Milo, congratulations on the release of the new tape! And quite unusual. On the one hand, Writing Oak in Yuba County seems to be a direct heir to the Coen brothers’ films, but on the other, it is obvious that the film has a voice of its own.

Allison Jenny: The first thing I thought when I read the script: “It’s just a shock!” How is it possible that debut author Amanda Idoko was able to create such a powerful script! So many characters with their own mini-stories and characteristic features, so many lines that skillfully intersect, so many topics that she touches on. I was very, very pleasantly shocked!

Mila Kunis: I’m sure Amanda already has her own handwriting, her own style. Very quickly, viewers will understand that this is a film according to her script. I was also very pleasantly shocked by this. This happens very rarely.

Allison, you play Sue, a housewife whose allegations of the disappearance of Carl Buttons’ husband are causing a big commotion in a small town. It seems as if this is your complete antipode, is it true? And if so, what did you rely on when creating the image?

Allison Jenny: The wig helped a lot! (laughs) To some extent, Sue is a familiar type of “forgotten woman.” The peculiarity of the film is that if everything starts out very familiar, then by the end you are embarrassed.

I am very glad that you consider her my antipode, and this is true, because many do not notice Sue, ignore her, forget. Not even a lot, but almost everything. It’s very sad to be like Sue.

But to say that I do not know such women is to lie. Of course I know. Very quiet, inconspicuous, in which the TV is the best friend. Another thing is that 99% of them will not act like Sue Buttons, she turned out to be that same box with a secret.



Allison Jenny in the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County” / Photo Press Office

Milo, your heroine Nancy seems to be radically different from older sister Sue. Tell us about her.

Mila Kunis: Nancy is a completely different fruit, a very unusual character for me. Such an impenetrable egoist who, even in a difficult situation of her sister, is trying to find benefits for herself.

She is a reporter in a very, very local media, and she has a lot of ambitions! Of course, she wants to break into the big league and decides to create a sensation where it shouldn’t be. It was very interesting and unusual to play it, but that makes it even more fun.



Mila Kunis starred in a black comedy / Photo Press Service

Is there anything in common between your characters?

Allison Jenny: Attitude towards fame. More precisely, Sue wants to be finally seen and heard, even if she immediately jumped from invisible status to a local celebrity. And Nancy just wants fame.

Mila Kunis: It couldn’t be better!











The main actresses of the comedy “Give Oak in Yuba County” / Photo Press Office

Writing Oak in Yuba County has a very large cast as a whole. How does it work on such a set?

Allison Jenny: This is an unusual experience, we had a great synergy. Who is a policeman, who is a gangster, who is a wife, who is a mistress – there was no difference at all. We became very good friends and made a very killer movie in a very positive atmosphere.

“Give Oak” has collected bright female types of all stripes, and this in itself is wonderful.

Mila Kunis: All the actors in “Give Oak” are simply unique comedic talent. I was often on the verge of disrupting the scene with my laughter. Here we are with Allison and Regina Hall, we stand in the frame, we say serious things, but the girls do it in such a way that I can hardly contain myself. It’s a natural gift, perfect comedy timing, charm, experience.

It just so happened that I was the last to join the cast, and the fact that this is a movie starring Allison Jenny and an amazing casting overall was one of my main motivations to play Nancy.



Comedy “Writing Oak in Yuba County” in the cinema from March 11 / Photo Press Service

Let’s go back to the “Writing an Oak Tree in Yuba County” plot. In the film, each character with literally all of his appearance wants to suddenly break out into the big league. Is this a comment about the subconscious desires of the inhabitants of small American towns?

Allison Jenny: Honestly, I would not say that only small towns. Our conviction that the American Dream is in fact a reality that must happen to everyone leads to very different consequences. After all, no matter how much you work, not everyone will be assigned to carry it out. And I have the impression that the Americans are just now trying to make sense of this.

Mila Kunis: Yes, luck and getting to the right place at the right time has not yet been canceled. My career did not happen without this, for example (laughs) …

Our film is also skated through the media, their tendency to sensationalize everything, people’s dependence on such content. After all, girls like my Nancy already exist in these coordinates and now she needs to either bring this sensation to society on a silver platter, or step aside. Obviously, Nancy does not even think to engage in serious journalism, which is drowning under the flow of yellow.



Mila Kunis in the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County” / Photo Press Office

Of course, the first business of a crime comedy is to entertain, but given the topics we discussed, it’s logical to ask you: what message do you think the viewer will bear after watching “Writing an Oak in Yuba County”?

Allison Jenny: I’m pretty sure the answer is yes. The film will make the viewer think about the prospect of what the neglect of each other can lead to, and, of course, about the loss of his own self. We are important, everyone is important. When this is ignored, not only is there a horrible weekend in Yuba County, but horror comes to life.

Mila Kunis: Agree! Each comedy speaks of values, first of all, disguising it all under the sauce of jokes. In our case, there are also such ingredients as death, competition, dependence on telesensations. In general, you will not get bored!