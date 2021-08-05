Gwyneth Paltrow had to go on a diet due to malnutrition in quarantine

The Oscar-winning actress had to regain her health with a special diet.

Before March 8, Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow held a live stream on her Goop website, in which she told how the 2020 quarantine ended for her. It turns out that the 48-year-old woman was on self-isolation for nine months and ate at that time, without thinking about the consequences.

“I had no prohibitions. I gained 14 pounds (over 6 kilograms – Approx. ed.) and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it. I felt that my wine, pasta, cookies, crackers and cheese were helping me to cope with this whole situation, “- quotes the artist portal Yahoo.

As a result, the movie star felt terrible, and her blood test confirmed that she openly neglected herself. The woman needed the help of a doctor. The artist turned to a specialist in functional medicine, and he developed a bone broth diet specially for her. As a result, Mrs. Paltrow lost 11 pounds.









She told fans that only after 60 days, starting in January, she felt good. True, all this time the woman dreamed of an alcoholic cocktail, but managed to overcome herself.

“I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week. I don’t want to return to what happened, ”the actress summed up.

We add that at the beginning of 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband-producer Brad Falchuk contracted the coronavirus, which the movie star also said on her website.

