Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to return to the role of Pepper Potts in the MCU

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens a new chapter for the franchise, as the characters in the first Phase fade into the background.

While there are over 25 projects in various stages of development for the big screen and Disney Plus, most of which will arrive before the end of 2023, we will still see familiar faces here and there.

It’s been thirteen years since “Iron Man” launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which quickly became the most successful franchise in film history. And while Robert Downey Jr. is gone, several supporting actors associated with his characters are still key parts of the MCU.

So, Jon Favreau now plays in Spiderman and in Jarvis Paula Bettany became Vision, and his consciousness survived the events “WandaVision”despite the fact that he was killed for the third time. At the same time, Tony’s beloved, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, may appear again.









The actress previously announced that her time in the role of Pepper Potts was over, but in a new interview with People, she did not rule out that in the future she would drop in for a cameo role.

I think that if it was a small role, for example, for a day or two of filming, I would of course be open to that.

Of course, Paltrow didn’t even know she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so she is unlikely to follow the events that take place in the MCU. But it is possible that she will appear in the series. “Armored Wars”considering the connection with Tony Stark.