Health advice from the star of Marvel films alerted the health service: Movies: Culture: Lenta.ru

Health advice from American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has alerted the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). It is reported by BBC News.

The Marvel movie star published a new post on her Goop website, in which she told how she got sick with coronavirus infection and what helped her cope with the disease. She said that after her recovery she had “weakness and fog in her head” for a long time, so she turned to the so-called functional medicine: she switched to a keto diet, began to practice intermittent fasting, and gave up sugar and alcohol. According to the actress, she is pleased with the results of her own approach to getting rid of the consequences of the virus.









The head of NHS Stephen Powys drew attention to the publication. He noted that the organization would not advise using the methods specified by Paltrow. “Like a virus, disinformation spreads, mutates and evolves rapidly. Therefore, there is a real responsibility on YouTube and other social media platforms. I learned that Gwyneth Paltrow, unfortunately, is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19. We wish her a speedy recovery, but some of the solutions she offers the NHS would not recommend, ”said the head of the service. Powys emphasized that the disease should be taken seriously and applied in treatment, first of all, a scientific approach.

It is known that the artist is a supporter of alternative medicine. Paltrow has a website called Goop, where she periodically publishes her own health recommendations and sells her products. She previously introduced a new sex toy.