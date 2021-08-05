How Ariana Grande’s family reacted to the secret wedding

Singer Ariana Grande’s brother Frank shared his impressions of his sister’s secret marriage. Last week, the singer tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The event, organized at the Grande home, was attended by only the closest ones – family members and a few friends.

Grande later flashed a ring on her ring finger. Experts have estimated its cost at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now the excitement around the wedding has subsided a little, so the journalists hastened to find out what Ariana’s family thinks about the celebration. Frank volunteered to answer for everyone, with whom Grande maintains a close relationship.

During a conversation with reporters, Frank confessed that he and the rest of his relatives are absolutely delighted with Gomez. The young man himself perceives the new family member as a brother, although he already has brothers by blood.

“I like that another brother has appeared in the family, my list has expanded. I am very happy and incredibly grateful to Ariana for his appearance ”, – quotes the words of the young man HollywoodLife.









As for the celebration itself, its mystery added to it spice, Frank is sure.

“It was beautiful, everyone was incredibly happy, it’s just impossible to forget. The sister looked just great, I enjoyed the sight of her. I was just happy to be there, ”he summed up.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova