how Meghan Markle will celebrate her anniversary

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on 4 August. According to the ex-actress, this time she plans to celebrate the holiday modestly. True, this modesty is in the individual understanding of the birthday girl herself.











On August 4, Meghan Markle turns 40. The Duchess of Sussex decided to celebrate her anniversary with her closest relatives and friends. These relatives, by the way, were counted by as many as 65 people!

It is known that the celebration is planned in the luxurious mansion of Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry in Montecito. The former actress has carefully thought out the house party to the smallest detail and even brought in the most popular celebrity event organizer Colin Cowie to organize it. The professional was recommended to her by TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, with whom Megan has built a friendly and trusting relationship since the filming of the scandalous interview with the royal couple.

Apparently, the British hangout in the US promises to be fun. Cowie is used to large-scale star events and has repeatedly organized holidays for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise and other world celebrities. He managed to establish himself as a real master of chic holidays and a guru of the event sphere.

True, the birthday girl herself claims: she is not planning any large-scale event. Megan wants to have a small and modest family celebration.











It is known that Megan chose the format of the buffet for the party. And Prince Harry has already ordered a three-tiered birthday cake for his wife at the famous Posies & Sugar bakery, which is famous for its minimalistic and sometimes unreasonably expensive desserts. So, for such a masterpiece of confectionery art, the man gave $ 225 (about 17 thousand rubles) from the family budget. But they can feed about thirty guests.

Peanut butter, cream cheese, maple syrup, dolce de leche sauce, fresh berries, and fresh flowers for decoration were among the ingredients of the cake, which resembles a traditional wedding dessert to many.

It is noted that the birthday is held in compliance with all the necessary anti-skin measures, observing social distance and sanitizing the premises. This will also be personally supervised by the organizer of the event. I wonder if the patimaker will measure the temperature of each guest at the entrance?

