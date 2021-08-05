How western stars walk to the left

Divorces, scandals, mass claims – not all of them go beautifully. But some celebrities find the strength not only to admit the sins of the past, but also to do it publicly.

Tiger Woods

Countless riches, the status of the greatest golfer in the world, a wife is a model, what else is needed for happiness? But no. Tiger Woods, who was happily married to the spectacular Elin Nordergren, was looking for adrenaline on the side. This is not about an accidental affair, as in Vasya Kuzyakin and Raisa Zakharovna, but about a systematic or even pathological urge to walk to the left.

Journalists found out that Woods was cheating on his wife all the time while skating in competitions – the athlete’s list of casual connections reached 120 points (it also included orgies with prostitutes). After the publication of interviews with his mistresses and evidence, the prodigal husband fell to his knees: he apologized, after which he underwent a 45-day treatment for sex addiction.

“I’m a man, I’m not perfect,” he said. – I was not a faithful husband. I had affairs and I cheated on my wife. What I have done is unacceptable. I hurt my wife, children, mother, wife’s parents, hurt my charitable foundation, and disappointed the people who followed my example.

Beauty Elin forgave the traitor for the sake of two children. The marriage lasted another 9 months, but then ended in divorce – in 2010, Elin sued Woods for $ 100 million (although she demanded 750) and the right to raise Charlie’s son and daughter Sam.

Jude Law

This is now the “young dad” Jude Law looks like a solid, gallant and respectable Englishman who knows what good manners are, and appreciates a woman nearby – in a marriage with psychologist Philip Cohen, the actor had a sixth child (for her – the first). But back in the early 2000s, everything was different: his first daughter Iris found an ecstasy pill somewhere at home and swallowed it, which almost killed her.

At the same time, Lowe was at odds with the girl’s mother (and two other children, sons Rafferty and Rudy), actress Sadie Frost. Which, according to rumors, he cheated with another actress – Nicole Kidman. After the divorce, Law’s girlfriend became another actress – Sienna Miller.









It seemed that everything was going to the wedding, but in 2005 the bride canceled the engagement – it turned out that Jude cheated on his beloved with the nanny of his children from his first marriage. The actor publicly repented, but Miller’s broken heart did not stick it together. In 2009, they tried to get back together again, but after a couple of years they realized that nothing would work.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The 38th governor of California, the main terminator of all times and peoples, also turned out to be not the most reliable husband. The actor and politician did not hesitate to walk to the left right in his house, which his faithful wife Maria Shriver shared with him for so many years. Arnie cheated on her with Mildred Baena, a busty housekeeper from Guatemala who worked on the Schwarzenegger’s estate for 20 years.

For half of this period, she had an affair with the owner. Moreover, she gave birth to the actor’s son Joseph at about the same time that Shriver gave her husband a second son, Christopher. In his autobiography, Schwarzenegger recalled how he confessed everything to Maria in the presence of a psychologist. In 2011, the couple divorced: she could not forgive her husband, she was offended by her father and her own children – all four now bear the name Shriver.

Kristen Stewart

The fiery vampire romance of the two main stars of the Twilight saga, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, developed, as you might guess, on the set. The fans of the project were raving with happiness – could they really be together in life? It happens? It happens, but not for long.

On other shootings (Snow White and the Huntsman), the 22-year-old charmed 41-year-old married director Rupert Sanders. It was stupid to deny – the paparazzi removed the couple kissing in the car after the work shift. Pattinson immediately moved out of the common house, but the girl continued to insist on forgiveness.

– A minute’s weakness put at risk the most precious thing for me – a relationship with a person whom I love and respect, a relationship with Rob, – said the actress from the pages of People magazine.

And Rob forgave the betrayal. The relationship lasted for several years, after which Stewart left, and not because of the man – the actress was carried away by girls.

