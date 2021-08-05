“If I hadn’t become an actress, I would have taken up design”: where does Jennifer Aniston live

The actress always carefully concealed her private life from the tabloids and chose at home in such a way as to stay away from the hustle and bustle. The actress calls her apartments “shelters”

Over the past twenty years, Jennifer Aniston, famous for her role in the cult TV series Friends and participation in dozens of equally famous projects, has changed several houses and apartments. And each time, she said, she had to spend a huge amount of time and money to adapt them for herself. At the family home, which Jennifer occupied while married to Brad Pitt, she spent three years to bring it into proper shape. However, she parted with this estate after a scandalous divorce. And now the actress seems to have found the perfect “refuge” in Bel Air, an affluent Los Angeles suburb where Will Smith, Clint Eastwood and, until recently, Elon Musk are her neighbors. Her house is worth over $ 20 million. And the actress is finally happy with them.

“If I hadn’t become an actress, I would like to be a designer. I like this process. There is something in the choice of fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul,” Jennifer admitted in an interview.

In 2001, a year after the wedding, Aniston and Pitt were at their zenith and needed a cozy family nest. They bought a $ 13 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The house was built in 1934 by the famous architect Edwin Wallace. It was Jennifer who finished it. And thanks to her, details such as a bar with wooden floors from a 200-year-old French castle and a private cinema have appeared here.







Interiors in the house of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt [+–]

In total, the couple spent three years renovating the house, and eventually the house increased significantly in value. In 2006, after a scandalous divorce, the actors sold it for $ 28 million.

In 2005, only after parting with Brad Pitt, the actress rented a beach house in Malibu for two years. The home, owned by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, had three bedrooms and three bathrooms and was right on the oceanfront.

However, at the same time, the house is located in a secluded place, so that it was there that Aniston could easily survive a difficult divorce without unwanted attention from the press.

However, a year later, Aniston found a home that she said was a real dream. “I never doubted that one day this house would be mine,” the actress admitted in an interview. She bought a hillside residence designed by Harold W. Levitt for $ 13.5 million.

Balinese style house [+–]

And she turned it into a Balinese-style hideaway by decorating the garden with a koi pond, and the house itself with tropical screens and a heated veranda. It took several years to renovate, but the actress calls this house one of her favorites. She called him “Ohana”, which means “Big Family” in Hawaiian, and received guests in the style of “old Hollywood” by her own admission. In 2011, the house was sold for $ 38 million.

A month later of the same year, Aniston and her boyfriend Justin Theroux rented a house on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills with two bedrooms and two bathrooms – probably the most modest residence of a star since she became rich and famous.



The house that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston rented [+–]

However, for 20 thousand dollars a month, the then happy lovers got a beautiful view of the Californian hills. But the actors wanted a home of their own, and Aniston bought two West Village apartments for $ 7 million. She wanted to combine the apartments, but the house was besieged by the paparazzi, so the apartments had to be sold at a loss.











Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux [+–]

It is not known whether the housing issue affected the relationship between Theroux and Aniston, but, as you know, their marriage did not last long. The couple got married in the backyard of their rented home in 2015, but they separated in 2018.

And the actress began to treat her broken heart with another project. She bought a house in Bel Air for $ 20 million and started renovating it.



Jennifer Aniston at her home in Bel Air [+–] Photo: Architectural Digest

One of the main attractions of Jennifer’s new home is the marble bathtub. She is, perhaps, known as well as her mistress and her photos constantly appear in interior magazines.



The famous Aniston bath [+–]

It was designed by the actress’s friend, designer Stephen Shadley. And there is a bathroom in the room with an amazing view of the Japanese-style garden. To create it, the actress invited two landscape designers at once.

“Everywhere you look, you have a beautiful view. We worked very hard to establish this process,” – said Aniston.

If desired, the window can be removed with one touch of a special button and then the hostess can take a bath in the fresh air.

“Jennifer loves wood, wild stone and bronze: materials that have real essence, depth and history. Her home, first of all, should be warm, cozy and inviting,” – said Shadley.



Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air House / All Photos: Architectural Digest [+–]

So far, Aniston is not going to change her home, however, until there have been strong shocks in her life, as you can see, she buys real estate when something serious happens in her personal life.