“I’m desperate!” Angelina Jolie worries about her daughter’s health after surgery

Angelina Jolie

46-year-old Angelina Jolie said that she faced an unpleasant situation during her daughter’s rehabilitation period. According to the artist, when treating, doctors do not take into account skin tones in case of allergies, and after all, 16-year-old Zakhara is from Ethiopia.

“I have children of different racial backgrounds, and I know when they had a rash, it looked completely different. But whenever I studied medical sources, white skin was the guideline. Recently, my daughter Zakhara underwent surgery, and after that the nurse advised me to call them if her skin “turns pink”. What does pink mean ?! I’m just desperate, “- the celebrity was indignant.

Angelina did not specify why the girl had to undergo surgery. However, this is not the first time lately her children need medical help. So, for example, in the spring, the middle daughter of the star Shiloh underwent surgery on her leg. Due to the injury, the girl had to move on crutches, which seriously alarmed the fans.









The star tries to pay attention to all heirs

Pitt’s ex-wife added that the sisters supported each other during a difficult period. “Shiloh learned everything from the nurses with her older sister, and then she assisted them. I was happy to see how they sincerely love each other. I also saw fear and courage on their faces. We have all faced moments of helplessness when the only thing we can do is close our eyes and take a deep breath, ”she said.

Recall that Jolie is still fighting for sole custody of children. The actress assures that the ex-spouse Brad Pitt cannot be trusted by the guys, accuses him of domestic violence. The eldest son Maddox was also ready to confirm the mother’s words, but the court rejected the young man’s testimony. “Brad feels that he is more and more distant from the children, and it just devastates him,” – shared the sources.

Based on materials from the Daily Mail

Photo: Legion-Media