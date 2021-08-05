In the shadow of a sister: Eric Roberts – 65

Eric Roberts was born in 1956 in Mississippi. His parents adored cinema, and over the years this love was passed on to children – Eric, who in his school years seriously took up acting, as well as his younger sister named Julia Roberts (the same one). At the age of 16, Roberts was sent by his father to hone his acting skills at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, after which he continued his studies in New York. And soon he was invited to Broadway, where he would later play in more than a hundred productions.

Eric’s film career started in the second half of the 1970s, when he starred in the soap opera “Another World”, as well as the film “King of the Gypsies”. In 1981, the actor got into a terrible car accident, seriously injuring his head and face – while, for several days after the tragedy, doctors even considered the risk of death. Fortunately, after a long course of rehabilitation and several operations, Roberts was able to return not only to normal life, but also to the profession.









Shortly after the accident, Eric played in the film “Star-80”, where he played the role of a psychopath – and this role stuck to him for a long time. Later, the artist also starred in such films as “The Runaway Train” and “Odyssey” by Andrei Konchalovsky, “The Final Analysis”, “The Dark Knight” by Christopher Nolan, “The Best of the Best”, “One Way”, “Aurora”.

The actor was married twice, in his first marriage he had a daughter, Emma Roberts, who also became an actress – among her most famous works are the films Tear off, We are the Millers and Nerve (plus she will play the main role in the upcoming American version “Irony of Fate”). Talking about his relationship with his sister Julia, the Oscar winner, Eric repeatedly stressed that he communicates well with her – however, journalists for a long time believed that the older brother was actually jealous of a more famous and successful relative.

Today, April 18, Eric Roberts turns 65.