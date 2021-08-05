Intimate photos of Kristen Stewart leaked to the Network

On April 9, actress Kristen Stewart turned 31 years old. On her birthday, the Twilight star received an immodest gift – another portion of her intimate photos was uploaded to the Internet. Other artists did not sit out either.

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

Becoming a victim of hackers Kristen is no stranger to – for the first time she “shared” a part of her personal archive back in 2017. And movie lovers have something to watch there, if, of course, you like not too developed girlish breasts.

A few pictures of Stewart with his former lover – 31-year-old top model looked especially touching. Stella Maxwell… Kristen has long been “painted” in pink, so such pictures are in the order of things for her. It remains to wait for the pictures of our heroine with the current girlfriend – a 33-year-old screenwriter Dylan Mayer… This manly lesbian’s arms are covered in half a dozen tattoos. It would be interesting to see if there are any tattoos on the body.

Anyway, Kristen’s life is again “the happiest season” – as her last film is called.







By the way, if you wish, you can compare the charms Kristen Stewart and 37-year-old actress, producer and director Olivia Wilde (Alpha Dog, Thor: Legacy). Three weeks ago, she finished filming her second directorial project, the retro thriller Don’t Worry Sweetheart. Now she is engaged in post-production of the picture, so her spicy pictures on the Web can be considered an advertising event.

Olivia Wilde was four times among the sexiest women in the world of Maxim magazine, and in 2009 she even ended up at the top of the rating

29 year old British actress Megan Prescott (“Skins”, “Silent Witness”) – Olivia Wilde’s rival on the lists of “hot” girls. She has been featured twice on the Hot 100 of the After Ellen website. She also does bodybuilding and plays the drums. Even a half-blind pensioner will not refuse to gaze at such a versatile beauty with appetizing forms. To the delight of connoisseurs of beauty, about a dozen of the most spectacular cards were recently stolen from Megan’s phone.