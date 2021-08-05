“I’ve always loved black comedies.” Interview about the new film “Give Oak in Yuba County”

Mila Kunis’s interview about the new film with her participation – the black comedy “Give an Oak in Yuba County”.

On March 11, 2021, a new crime comedy “Give an Oak in Yuba District” will start in Ukrainian cinemas, which distinguished itself not only by its original and very telling name, but also by a bright acting casting, because at least a dozen wonderful actors played in the film, and the outstanding ensemble was led by three the strongest comedians in Hollywood – Mila Kunis, Oscar winner Allison Jenny and Golden Globe winner Aquafina.

Before the Ukrainian premiere of Give Oak in Yuba District, a native of Chernivtsi and the star of Very Bad Mommies, Mila Kunis spoke about her new film, the unusual role and importance of comedy as a genre.

– Mila, congratulations on such an unusual role in the original crime comedy. Tell our readers a little more about the plot without giving away all the secrets.

Thank you! Oh, navigating such a plot is really not an easy task, I even understand why you are putting it on me (laughs). Draw for yourself such a small American town, which seems to be very close to the “big life”, but also very far from it, because everything seems to have stopped here. Imagine in such a place a lonely woman who no one notices and who has a little “turned” on the topic of talk shows and reality programs. When such women report their husbands missing, they are usually dealt with by the police in the first place, and the media – in the second, well, or third – after specialized doctors. But the woman has a reporter sister who is chasing a sensation herself. So everything turns upside down in Yuba County, which only seems quiet and calm.

– You just played that very sister-reporter, Nancy, calling her the most cynical character in your filmography. Is that true?

Still would! Nancy will stop at nothing. Sister says her husband is missing? Come on? Once a person is missing, then this is a “news story, history,” that is, a disservice, instead of going to the police and hiring a lawyer. In fact, Nancy is so desperate to break into the big league as a reporter for a very local media outlet that she will fight for “history” at almost any cost. I’ve played women with very different set of values ​​and characteristics, but Nancy is really something.

– Have you been looking for material like “Writing Oak in Yuba County” or did you just like the idea that was presented to you?

I’ve always loved stories like this – crime, black comedies with a bunch of eccentric characters with skeletons in the closet. But I don’t think I was deliberately looking for such material for myself. But when I read the script of Amanda Idoko, the author of “To give an oak …” – I could not believe my eyes. It was so sparkling, funny, so many important and non-trivial topics, so many cool characters. And all this in one film. I realized that I definitely want to be a part of this story. You know, there is such a feeling when you did not specifically look for something, but when you found it, you realized that this is love forever. This project really became special.









– Speaking of many characters in one film. Do you enjoy being part of a big casting?

A hundred times yes. Of course, every actor is pleased to be the main star of the film, but the risks in this case are too high (laughs). We had an extraordinary synergy on the set, it was very fun and at the same time extremely professional. Our director Tate Taylor (“The Servant”, “The Girl on the Train”) does not put pressure on the actors, but he carefully selects everyone at the stage of preparation. Casting is a key process in making a film, but once the team is assembled, trust is important. If there is trust between the actors and the director’s trust in us, then the result is obtained.

– Most of your scenes in the film are joint and very hilarious moments with Allison Jenny (Oscar winner for the film I, Tonya – ed.). How did you work together?

Allison is the property of the entire acting profession, no kidding. I have followed her career for many years, and what she can do is a rare gift and a level beyond the reach of most. And she can play madness like no other. In the script, her character, Sue Buttons, was so a little weird, quiet and rather eccentric. But Allison Jenny has taken it all to a whole new level! Her ability to see and feel her character is something that experienced actors can learn from.

– Your character is a reporter, and she is not the only media representative in the film. To what extent can the topic of the media and their influence on society in general be disclosed within the framework of a criminal comedy?

Comedy is a universal opportunity to talk about important things with a laugh. A crime comedy speaks to the audience much more harshly than an ordinary one. Therefore, it seems to me that this is just the right genre. And “Writing an Oak Tree in Yuba County” is a good story to talk about three things: people’s dependence on media, and media dependence on sensations, total loneliness and lies, and, of course, how people constantly want to jump en masse. above the head. Yes, there will be a lot of black humor and even fraud, beatings, abductions and deaths around, but we also have time to talk about all these important things.

– How will the viewer react to “Give Oak in Yuba County”?

I hope they have a little laugh. Perhaps they will cry a little, have good fun and love the story about one very high-profile business in Yuba County – the disappearance of my on-screen sister’s husband. Because I fell in love with this story, and we told it with a soul.

The crime comedy “Give Oak in Yuba County”, directed by Tate Taylor and the strongest cast, which, in addition to Mila Kunis, includes Allison Jenny, Aquafina, Juliet Lewis, Regina Hall, Matthew Modine, Jimmy Simpson, Ellen Barkin Sykes and watch from March 11, 2021 in cinemas of Ukraine.

