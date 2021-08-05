Jamie Dornan puzzled Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain topless photo from a children’s party

In one of Graham Norton’s latest programs, the guest was Jamie Dornan, an actor known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise. Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Tan France also took part in the show. During the conversation, the presenter decided to discuss the photo that appeared in Sei a few weeks ago. On it, Jamie stands in the middle of the children’s room shirtless, holding a blue flashlight in his mouth, and light music plays in the background. The photo is signed with the words: “Party for one.”

The shot caused many questions from those present at the show. In particular, Tan France asked, in honor of what holiday this party was held, to which Dornan replied that his eldest daughter Dulcie was seven years old that day. According to the actor, two more of his daughters were also present at the celebration: 4-year-old Elva and one-year-old Alberta. Emily Blunt wondered about the blue light coming from the mouth of her co-star. Jamie said: “There is a disco. As you can see, there are disco lights in the background. We had illuminated balloons and one of them was in my mouth. “









It turned out that the actor was just trying to make his children laugh, danced and at the same time took off his shirt while dancing. Jessica Chastain decided to clarify who took this shot, but then realized that it could only be a selfie, which caused her to cry in amazement.

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya