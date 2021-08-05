Jennifer Aniston admitted that she and Brad Pitt remained “good friends”

Former spouses previously took part in an online charity project and portrayed love

Actress Jennifer Aniston admitted that she remained on friendly terms with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She spoke about this on the Howard Stern show, where she came with her colleagues on the “Friends” series: Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Writes about this CNN.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

They talked about last year’s project by Pitt and Aniston. The two met online during a charity readings of the old hit comedy “Easy Times at Ridgemont High.” Stern wondered what it was like to portray passion with an ex-spouse.



Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at an online meeting in 2020 [+–]

Aniston told host Stern that she was very comfortable performing with her ex.

She also liked to play love relationships while reading the script. “Brad and I are pals. We are good friends,” said the actress.

“There is nothing strange in this. But I understand that many wanted to see something different,” – said the actress.

She has previously stated that she will not go on “online dates” and has no plans to marry again.

“I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living a pleasant life and having fun with each other. That’s all. Without any legal obligation,” Aniston said.















Brad Pitt on the set of Friends [+–]

We will remind, Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. While still the husband of Aniston, Pitt had an affair with Angelina Jolie on the set of the action movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Then he dumped Jennifer, calling her boring. He considered Angelina “a loving, generous and amazing woman.”

In 2015, Aniston married actor Justin Theroux, but they separated in 2018 for almost seven years of marriage.