Jennifer Aniston appeared on the cover of InStyle and talks about how the pandemic changed her life

Jen tried on the outfits of the world’s best fashion houses, showing a slender figure that has practically not changed with age.

52-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston became the heroine of the September issue of InStyle magazine, not only appearing on its pages, but also giving a candid interview.

The celebrity posed for the photographer Emma Summerton in stylish outfits from Michael Kors, Chloé, Missoni, Gucci, Saint Laurent, diluting the images with jewelry from Lisa Eisner. Jennifer showed a toned figure, which practically did not change with age: the actress is still as slender and thin.

In a conversation with Laura Brown, she talked about what she has been doing recently and how she responds to challenges.

According to Aniston, constant employment helped her survive the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. She not only starred in the second season of The Morning Show, which comes out on September 17, but she also revised her life, trying to get rid of everything unnecessary and unnecessary in her as much as possible, and it was a difficult job.

“There were so many good things and so many horrors happening at the same time. For me, it was a big decompression and inventory. You and I love to work and be busy. Inaction is undesirable. It was important for those who were willing to allow this to be a reason for slowing down. , accept all this, reevaluate and unearth it. We literally clean out the rubbish we don’t need, “she explained, stressing that all this helped her to reduce her anxiety and made it clear that one cannot be good and sweet to everyone at the same time.









Jen admitted that she followed the situation around Britney Spears, and believes that popularity was imposed on the person from the outside, accustoming him to the thought of success from childhood. As for the actress, she was brought up by a very strict mother, who instilled in her the understanding not that she needed to become popular at any cost, but to be a professional in her chosen field, hone her skills and not chase after momentary fame.

When asked what helped her survive the setbacks in her personal life, Aniston replied that it was psychotherapy. In addition, from some rash moments she was restrained by examples among acquaintances of who she did not want to become, seeing how dear people lost themselves and their self:

“You can help someone as much as he wants to be helped. I believe that good is at the core of everyone. I have watched people in my life go through difficulties and hold on to the resentment that eats away at them. their vocabulary. It’s a real shame because it’s important to forgive people. Some things are unforgivable, and we can just put them in a small folder. But people have room to grow and change. ”

The actress noted that if she had not gone into the film industry, she would have become a good doctor, since medicine has always been of interest to her. Among other specialties, she named design.

