Jennifer Aniston was scolded online because of her “vulgar” pose on the cover of the magazine: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress Jennifer Aniston has appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine InStyle and has been criticized online. Corresponding comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old celebrity posted on her Instagram page several frames taken during a photo shoot. In the first photo, she is sitting on a chair in a white turtleneck and midi-length skirt with slits, legs spread wide. In the second photo, Aniston is lying on the sofa in a tight knit dress with multi-colored stripes, and in the third, she is posing in orange.

top, brown waistcoat and yellow miniskirt with blue fur trim. The publication has received more than three million likes.









Readers of the publication scolded the actress for inappropriate posture. “What a vulgar pose. Legs spread wide … Trashy and uncouth “,” Aniston looks like a man in a dress. Not feminine “,” Vulgar pose. I think her mother never taught her to sit like a lady “,” Jen will never look sexy, she is too old to try “,” The only person in front of whom a woman should spread her legs like this is her partner, not a photographer. ” “And is it supposed to look sexy?” – they were indignant.

In July, the obscene poses of the 62-year-old singer Madonna, pictured in mini-shorts, sparked controversy online. The celebrity was captured in a beige turtleneck, denim mini shorts, a beige hat and white high heels. In this case, in one of the frames, the performer lies on an inflatable flamingo with her legs apart.