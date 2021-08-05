Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney appeared in public for the first time in six months: photo

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney

30-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, 36-year-old Cook Maroney, are called one of the most closed couples in Hollywood, and the regime of restrictions and quarantine due to coronavirus completely allowed them to disappear from the paparazzi chronicles for a long time. If the actress and gallery owner left the house, they managed to hide from the photographers. But yesterday, reporters managed to track down the pair for the first time in six months.

They found Jennifer and Cook, apparently, on the way from the liquor store – both carried a bottle in their hands.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney

For the walk, the X-Men star chose a floral print dress from Nili Lotan, complemented by a Gucci bag and Dior sneakers.

Lawrence and Maroni proved to be exemplary citizens – both wore protective masks. Recall that in New York, as well as in the United States in general, the situation with the coronavirus is still quite difficult. The country has recorded over 5.7 million cases.

Jennifer and Cook got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. For the first time, they began to talk about their romance in the press back in 2018, and in February 2019 it became known that the couple got engaged.







