Jennifer Lawrence with her husband Cook Maroney on a walk in New York

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Yesterday 30-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 34-year-old husband Cook Maroney were filmed on a New York street. Despite the example of US President Donald Trump, who, even being sick with coronavirus, considers wearing a mask optional and urges not to be afraid of illness, the couple did not neglect personal protective equipment and even wore masks on the street.

Having chosen comfortable and comfortable outfits, the gallery owner and the actress went to lunch at one of the local establishments.



The couple, who lead a rather private lifestyle, will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month – they threw a gala wedding party on October 19 at the Belcourt estate in Newport, Rhode Island. Among the guests of the newlyweds were Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Adele and many other stars.

Recently, by the way, the actress was suspected of pregnancy. The network got pictures in which Jen’s belly seemed to be rounded. But there has not yet been confirmation of rumors about her interesting position. It is also unlikely that it will be possible to “diagnose” the actress on the basis of the new pictures – the actress’s clothes hid her figure. Judging by the new projects of the star, she does not intend to go on maternity leave.







