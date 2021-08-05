Jessica Biel celebrated birthday with Justin Timberlake after rumors of removed wedding ring

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Over the past few months, there have been disturbing rumors in the press about problems in the relationship between 39-year-old Justin Timberlake and 38-year-old Jessica Biel. At the end of last year, the singer was seen in the company of actress Alisha Weinwright. A few days ago, the musician’s wife was photographed without a wedding ring. However, today, it seems, has decided to allay fans’ concerns. Her birthday, namely today she turned 38 years old, Jessica celebrated with her husband.

Celebrating my birthday in style … in pajamas. I made Justin promise not to sing Happy Birthday, so he improvised. Sorry to not let you hear this. I still laugh. Thank you wonderful person for listening to me and having a party. And thank you all for your birthday wishes. I feel your love – wrote Jessica.

The actress shared her amateur home shooting on Instagram. In the photographs, she looked content and happy. Justin also published footage from his personal archive on the social network and confessed his love to his wife.

Happy birthday, love of my life. Every day is a new adventure and a new treasure. Every time I look forward to sharing all this with you. Thank you for putting up with me when I feel bad after playing golf or in general. You are the best of the best, my love! Adore you, Justin wrote.

Timberlake and Beale have been married for eight years. They started dating five years before the wedding – in 2007. Since then, their relationship has been tested by separation. The couple are raising their four-year-old son Silas.







