Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce case goes to the next level

For January 2021, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are planning to meet in court. At the hearing, they plan to consider Hurd’s scandalous essay for The Washington Post, in which she spoke about violence against herself.

The result of this event was the exclusion of Johnny Depp from the cast of the Amazing Beasts 3 movie. It is noted that the ex-wife of Johnny Depp has evidence of his adultery with other actresses. So, we are talking about actress Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, as well as Marion Cotillard. Writes about this Vulture.

These facts may cause a new grandiose Hollywood scandal in the course of the multi-year divorce case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. It is already known that celebrities will be invited to court, but they will refuse to testify. This will significantly complicate Depp’s already unenviable state of affairs.

Heard’s lawyers intend to prove that Depp’s regular cheating destroyed her psyche.

In 2015, the actors got married, but soon divorced. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce. A few days later, it became known that Depp was forbidden to approach the actress at a distance of less than 30 meters.