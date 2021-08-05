Thursday, August 5, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Julia Roberts starred in the Chopard mini-movie




    Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has joined the ranks of the ambassadors of the Swiss jewelry brand Chopard.

    The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress has become the face of the Happy Sport the First watch collection. Roberts starred in an advertising campaign, as well as a mini-film directed and actor Xavier Dolan.

    In a short for Chopard, the actress spoke about what makes her happy. Specifically, Roberts answered questions about happiness:

    “What can instantly make you happy? Sunrise! How to be happy? Advice number one: be kind to others,” says Roberts in the frame.

    Commenting on Happy Sport the First, a collection that reinterpreted the iconic Happy Sport diamond watch collection, the actress said that she has always admired her:

    “Every time you look at this watch, you see these sparkling diamonds. They are beautiful,” she says.




    The collection was presented back in 1993 and later became a bestseller. The peculiarity of the collection lies in the fact that the case with a diameter of 33 mm is designed according to the rule of the golden section. In addition, the watch is perfect for a woman’s wrist.

    “At the time, this watch was so revolutionary and innovative in its approach that it was difficult to imagine how successful it would be. For the first time, a watch combined the sophistication of diamonds and the sportiness of steel. I was convinced that women’s watch fashion needed a breath of fresh air. As a woman, I wanted to create a watch that went beyond a purely functional or decorative item. I had to combine both. This is the spirit of Happy Sport – an important accessory that can stay with me 24 hours a day and adapt to any occasion: a chic diamond watch, but not too precious and glamorous thanks to the sharp chic of steel, ”says Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard.




