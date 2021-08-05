Jungkook decided to marry an old lady! Maknae voiced the requirements for an “age” wife

“Golden Maknae needs a golden woman!”

Shy Jungkook (Jungkook), the youngest member of the group, of course, can still afford to “walk” without a wife and a serious relationship, but now he is at such an age when guys (especially Korean!) are already beginning to think about what his chosen one should be… By the way, the Civil Code has fairly simple requirements. According to many ARMYs, he wants what any normal man wants.

Once Cook stuttered that his girlfriend might be like Emma Watson (Emma Watson). She is beautiful, harmonious and elegant. A girl should love sports and take care of herself, but, at the same time, not overdo it. Jungkook’s obsession with makeup and the beauty industry is not to his liking. It would be ideal if the bride shared the musician’s love for classic bows, oversized clothing and sporty style.









Now a little about age. The idol has conflicting thoughts about this. In general, he does not connect the concept of love and the number of years. The idol is not averse to finding a very young girl for whom he will become a support, an older brother and a friend, or experiment with a relationship where the lady is a little older, but wiser and more restrained than the youth.