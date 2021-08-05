Jungle cruise. New Disney blockbuster starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

The premiere of the summer blockbuster from Disney with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles started in Kiev. Correspondent Focus visited the premiere and found out who would like the movie “Jungle Cruise”.

Jungle Cruise shamelessly uses all the nostalgic twists and turns from the adventure cinema of yesteryear. The tree of fate is lost far away in Latin America, and its flowers give “tears” for immortality – a familiar plot from “Pirates of the Caribbean”. And the captain of our vessel himself, who hides his secret – is not Jack Sparrow. A heroine in love with maps and travel – a sketch for Lara Croft. Risen conquistadors evoke fond memories of “The Mummy” with Brendan Fraser. And the insane German who wants to take everything away and conquer the whole world is written off from dozens of such tapes.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

This is what Disney takes and shakes up with new actors building a “new old” plot – about the search for miracles in an abandoned jungle, where wild animals and mystical monsters lie in wait. And no matter how trite it may seem – everything works! We follow the plot, where necessary – we laugh (checked in the hall).

CRUISE AT THE JUNGLE. Trailer (Ukrainian) [+–]

The main feature of this film is its age category 6+. He’s very childish even compared to Pirates. From this follows the hyperbole of the characters or the specially emphasized absurdity of some scenes. And all this against the backdrop of vivid computer effects. At the same time, not a single animal (except for bees!) Was injured. Animals are rescued wherever possible. Good heroes don’t suffer. Everything is verified and sterile. Not a single child’s tear should fall in a popcorn bucket.

So I told you – for whom this film is. For children 6-10 years old and their parents who will remember “Indiana Jones” or the old “Lara Croft” and grumble about the fact that now they do not shoot like that.

But if you want to brighten up a hot summer evening for the whole family at the cinema. Drink ice cold lemonade and think about nothing for two hours – “Jungle Cruise” will suit you. And Dwayne Johnson leads his line no worse than Harrison Ford in his time. It’s just that every time has its own heroes.











Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise [+–]

By the way, about the heroes. The film may be nominated for an Oscar. The quota is fulfilled, discreetly and unobtrusively at one of the halts, the heroine’s brother admits how difficult it is for him to live and is not understood in London. So unobtrusive that I did not understand everything at once. The scene did not affect anything, and the adventure continued on.

Whether Jungle Cruise will become a big franchise with a sequel is hard to judge. Perhaps she has a chance to get the second part for the next hot summer. But here is some kind of application for more, for the glory of “Pirates” or “Lara Croft” is not visible here.

Important