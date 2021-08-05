Justin Timberlake goes to great lengths to win back Jessica Biel’s favor after cheating rumors

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

39-year-old Justin Timberlake continues to do everything possible to make amends to his 37-year-old wife Jessica Biel for a scandalous evening in a bar, which the singer spent in the company of his co-star Alicia Weinwright. According to rumors, in his desire to regain the location of his wife, Justin sometimes even goes too far, presenting her with flowers and surprises and showering her with compliments.

Justin does everything possible to make Jessica finally forgive him, and constantly wants to be with her and with her son. He inundates her with cute messages, in which he calls the sexiest wife and best mom in the world. Justin often surprises her: gives flowers and organizes joint massage sessions on weekends,

– told the insider to Us Weekly.

At the same time, earlier sources claimed that Bill was disappointed with her husband, because he did not live up to his promises:

Justin made a lot of promises, but in the end he did not do everything that Jessica expected from him. He promised that he would spend more time with his family, but, according to Beal, he cannot cope with it.

Recall that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012, and before that they had been dating for several more years. In 2015, the star couple had a son, whom they named Silas. The problems in Justin and Jessica’s relationship began after a photo and video of Timberlake was captured in the press in November of this year with his Palmer co-star, 30-year-old Alicia Weinwright, where Alisha stroked Timberlake knee, and he held her hand.

After the scandalous evening, Justin said that he was drunk and admitted that he was very ashamed of his behavior. Timberlake also made a public apology to Jessica (allegedly at the insistence of his wife).