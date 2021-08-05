Justin Timberlake supports Jessica Biel at the premiere of the new season of the TV series “Sinner”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Despite talk of a relationship breakdown, 37-year-old Jessica Biel and 39-year-old Justin Timberlake continue to prove they are living in perfect harmony. The couple appeared together yesterday at the West Hollywood premiere of The Sinner. Bill plays the main role in the series, and Timberlake came to support his wife.







Recall that the couple started talking about the crisis in the relationship after the network got pictures in which Timberlake was holding hands with his co-star in the film “Palmer” (Palmer) Alicia Weinwright. The photos made so much noise that the musician even had to publicly explain himself. Then Timberlake apologized to the family and said that he drank too much that evening, but there was never anything between him and Weinwright. Jessica, however, according to insiders, did not forgive her husband right away. As a result, they could not cope with the conflict on their own and even began to visit a family psychologist.

One way or another, now the couple looks very happy, and Bill’s touching congratulations on her husband’s birthday testifies that the feelings between them are still strong.

Happy birthday to the most timeless person I know. You grow without getting old. We love you, – Bill recently confessed to her husband in love.

Yesterday Jessica and Justin smiled and posed in an embrace. So it looks like the conflict between them is really settled.









