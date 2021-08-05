Kate Moss became the face of the Kim Kardashian brand

Top model of the 90s Kate Moss has become the face of a new advertising campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims slimming underwear brand. She posed in a bodysuit, lingerie and even topless in front of the lens of American photographer Donna Trope.

“I’ve been a Skims fan since day one,” Kate said in a press release posted on People. “What Kim does in the brand is fresh and modern, she creates lingerie that women really need and that fit perfectly. I wear it, my daughter wears it, even my mom wears it! “

Kim Kardashian said on Twitter that she first met Moss in 2014 through a mutual acquaintance – Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci – and was immediately struck by Kate’s “cheeky humor and natural beauty.”

“We’ve been friends ever since,” Kim says. “She is a fashion icon, defining generations of culture and style, and I am honored to introduce her as the new face of Skims this summer!”









Last week, Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss visited the Vatican. The network was extremely surprised by the personal meeting of the stars, because they had never publicly talked about their relationship before. But now it turned out that the rendezvous was not held for entertainment purposes at all, but for business purposes.

