Keira Knightley will no longer star in sex scenes directed by men

British actress Keira Knightley has changed her attitude towards nude filming in films by male directors. For women, the actress is ready to make an exception.

Knightley shared her opinion on erotic scenes in cinema on the Chanel Connects podcast. She noted that some directors want the actors to look sexy on screen. This is how the bed scenes “where everyone is smeared with oil and groaning” appear. The actress called them terrible.

Knightley admitted that she is no longer interested in shooting bed scenes. She understands that they have their own value, but believes that the directors are better off finding someone else.









“I am vain, and my body was carrying two children. I would not want to stand naked in front of a group of men, ”the actress admitted.