Kendall Jenner accused of “cultural appropriation” for tequila ad

A model filmed a commercial in Mexico and is now accused of stereotyping her image

American supermodel Kendall Jenner was accused of insulting an entire nation for advertising tequila, which she produces under her own brand “818”. Writes about this Page Six.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

25-year-old Kendall posted on her Instagram photos and videos from the filming of an advertising campaign for an alcoholic drink in Mexico. The model posed with a horse against the background of an agave field, from which tequila is made. She wore a cowboy hat, white T-shirt, green striped shirt, and blue jeans. Also in the video and in the photo were Mexican farmers.

Netizens criticized Kendall for being based on stereotypes about Mexican farmers.

“You must be kidding? This is insulting. I don’t think real migrant workers will appreciate your looks”, “As a Mexican, I beg everyone in the US not to consume Kendall Jenner’s tequila. it does, is called cultural appropriation. It takes our history for itself. Listen to us Mexicans. This is our culture, and we don’t want a white woman to benefit from it, “” it’s “migrant chic, workers don’t look like that,” they said they.

Jenner has not yet commented on the situation and removed the questionable photos from her account. However, I closed the comments.

She opened her first tequila store in the Mexican city of Jalisco.









All photos: Instagram kendalljenner [+–]

Recall that cultural appropriation is a sociological concept according to which the borrowing or use of elements of one culture by members of another culture is considered a negative phenomenon. This concept is based on the assertion that a culture that is being borrowed is exploited and oppressed by the borrowing culture.

Previously, such scandals fell such stars as Adele, who was accused of cultural appropriation because of the swimsuit and hairstyle, and Justin Bieber, who braided dreadlocks, which is a traditional Jamaican hairstyle.