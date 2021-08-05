Kendall Jenner admits she suffers from mental disorders

Модель рассказала, что столкнулась с симптомами повышенной тревожности в юном возрасте.

Kendall Jenner frankly explained that from a young age she struggles with increased anxiety.

“I remember myself at the age of 8-10. I was experiencing a rapid heartbeat, the inability to breathe normally, so I told my mother about it, ”the 25-year-old recalled Kendall in dialogue with a psychologist for a new series of interviews with Vogue magazine. The model noted that with the increase in the stardom of her status, the sensations began to only worsen. “It seems to me that the constant overworking and my being in the situation in which I currently live, led to the fact that everything got out of control.”

The star of the show “The Kardashian Family” noted that she experiences anxiety syndromes, which manifest themselves in physical ailment, and also added that she is a real hypochondriac.

“There were times when I needed to go to the hospital urgently, because it seemed to me that my heart was jumping out of my chest. I couldn’t breathe and needed help. Sometimes I feel like I’m dying. ”

The founder of the tequila brand foresaw the reaction of people who are interested in what the model can worry about and worry about.

“I never sit and argue that I am a failure. I know I am leading a privileged, amazing lifestyle. I am a girl that God has blessed. But at the end of the day, I’m just a human being. Regardless of what someone has or does not have, this does not mean that a person cannot experience real feelings and emotions in everyday life. “







As for the compulsory stay at home, then Kendall noted that she was really glad that she was isolated. The model admitted that it is the constant living environment of people and the sensations that she often overworkes that lead to the fact that she feels much worse.

Right now Kendall admits that she is worried that at the moment all restrictions on COVID-19 will be lifted.

“What makes me feel anxious is the realization that I will need to go out to dinner with more friends than what I’m used to seeing over the past year.”

The popular model, along with other famous members of her stellar family, opened up about other aspects of her life in an interview with Andy Cohen regarding the end of the Kardashian Family show.