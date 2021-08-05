Kendall Jenner announced her engagement and pregnancy. But it turned out to be a joke

Kendall Jenner played a prank on her family by pretending to be expecting a baby and about to get married! The 25-year-old model, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, did so while playing Truth Or Dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian on YouTube.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

First, 42-year-old Kourtney made Kendall tell their mom, Kris Jenner, that she was pregnant. “So I have a script. I haven’t had my period for a while, so I get a little nervous and seem to accidentally take a test and it turns out to be positive. So I did another one and it turned out to be positive too, and I’m about to pay, ”Kendall said.

Chris replied, “It’s so weird what you told me because I dreamed about it last night.” Then she said that she would get dressed and go to her, adding: “You know, you have to do whatever your heart tells you to. I think this is great news, because I’m your mom. ” However, Kendall was quick to reassure Chris that it was a joke.

Chris and Kendall Jenner (Photo: Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Editorialist)

Kendall also posted a message in the family’s group chat about her fake engagement. “It’s believable, so I’ll do it. Does anyone have a wedding ring? ” However, she soon decided it was “weird” to take someone else’s ring, but eventually accepted it for the draw. She took a photo of herself in it and sent the photo to the chat.









Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Frame: YouTube / Poosh

Kylie Jenner immediately realized that something was wrong here. She called her sister: “You’re lying. Kendall, you’re lying. “

Kendall and Kourtney also spoke on the phone with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. “This is so stupid. Why did you do this to us? ” Chloe asked. Kendall replied, “I know it was so much fun,” and Courtney added, “Well, at least we know you guys will be thrilled when that day comes.”

Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Caitlin and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

We will remind, rumors about the romance of the model with the NBA player Devin Booker have been circulating for a year. In February, Kendall shared a snapshot with an athlete for the first time.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Photo: legion-media.ru)