Kendall Jenner has caused a wave of outrage on the network due to the comparison with Selena Gomez. Let’s tell!

Once upon a time, the stars were friends, but now they don’t even remember it.







The 25-year-old supermodel celebrated Easter in the same pink floral dress in which Selena Gomez starred in the video for her track De Una Vez. Kendall Jenner’s stylish choice hasn’t gone unnoticed online. One of the star’s fans noted on Twitter that this dress sits better on her than on anyone else. Kendall agreed and admitted that she just could not help picking up the outfit from the set.









Fans of Selena Gomez felt that something was wrong and rushed to defend the honor of the 28-year-old singer. There were so many negative comments under Jenner’s post that she had to delete the tweet and pretend nothing happened. Gomez’s official fan club has found a way out. On Twitter, the Selenators posted vivid photos of Kendall and encouraged everyone to listen to Revelacion, Gomez’s Spanish mini-album.

Kendall and Selena were once close friends, but now they don’t even follow each other on Instagram. Someone believes that Hailey Bieber is involved in this – Jenner’s best friend and Justin Bieber’s wife, with whom Gomez had a long and very confused romantic relationship. Haley, by the way, commented on Kendall’s pictures in a funny way: “My little Easter chicken.”