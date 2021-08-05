Kim Kardashian admitted her desire to escape from her own wedding: Values: Lenta.ru

The star of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (“The Kardashians”) Kim Kardashian admitted that she almost ran away from her own wedding with her ex-husband, ex-basketball player Chris Humphries. The blogger spoke about this in an interview with TV presenter Andy Cohen in a special issue for the final episode of the show, which was published on the website of the EOnline TV channel.

“It was the day before, during a rehearsal,” remembered the mother of the famous family, Kris Jenner. “I just went upstairs and said,” Look, if you really don’t want this, you don’t have to. I think this is a bad idea. “

Kim also noted that on her wedding day she felt “pressured”: she had already spent the contract fee on her own wedding special and did not want to “let everyone down”. In addition, the TV star was afraid of ridicule, which would necessarily follow such a decision.









“I thought we were filming this for television. If I run away now, I will be known as a runaway bride, and this title will stick, ”she said.

However, the TV star soon regretted her decision. As a result, the marriage of Kardashian and Humphries lasted 72 days, after which the couple filed for divorce. Kim believes she owes her ex-husband an apology. But she admits that since the divorce they saw each other only once, and Humphries did not want to talk to her.

On June 9, Kim Kardashian’s third husband Kanye West, with whom the TV star divorced in February after seven years of marriage, celebrated his birthday in the company of supermodel Irina Shayk. The couple was spotted in France while walking around the hotel grounds. American media sources confirm West and Shayk’s romance, but they themselves did not comment on the situation.