Kim Kardashian received legal protection from an obsessed fan :: Repost :: RBC Style

Now a man will not be able to approach Kim Kardashian closer than 91 m

Kim Kardashian received legal protection from a fan named Nicholas Costanza, writes Just Jared.

The supermodel complained that an obsessed fan sent her a wedding ring and hormone pills in early 2021. Once Nicholas Costanza deceived the security stars and entered her house, saying that he had come to pick Kim up for a romantic dinner.

The fan’s mania also spread to the Internet, where a man published fake marriage certificates, calling himself her “knight in shining armor.”

On Wednesday, June 16, the judge issued a protective order, based on which a man will not be able to contact Kardashian and approach her at a distance closer than 100 yards (91 m).

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only member of the celebrity family to receive hypertrophied fan attention. Last weekend, a man entered Kylie Jenner’s house, trying to confess his love to her. The fan serenade ended in arrest.

Earlier in June, Kim Kardashian decided to try herself as a voice actress. She announced on Twitter that she voiced Dolores the poodle in the animated feature Paw Patrol Movie.