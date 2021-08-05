Thursday, August 5, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Kristen Stewart was filmed walking with her girlfriend Dylan Mayer




    Kristen Stewart was filmed walking with her girlfriend Dylan Mayer

    Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart, 31, is currently filming Spencer, in which she plays Princess Diana. Well, the star spends his free time from filming in the company of his beloved – screenwriter Dylan Mayer. Yesterday, the lovers were filmed in Los Angeles, walking hand in hand through the city.

    Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

    Stewart changed her aristocratic cinematic look to casual and went out in ripped jeans, a Lacoste jacket, a cropped white top and classic black and white sneakers.

    Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

    Kristen has been dating Dylan for about two years, and their relationship is growing stronger. Last month, congratulating her beloved on her birthday, Mayer dedicated very touching words to her.

    Life is definitely much sweeter with this wonderful little family. Happy Birthday Baby. My head blows away from you

    – she wrote.

    Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart

    Stewart herself noted that she could not wait to make Mayer an offer.

    I want to be rational in this sense, but it seems to me that good things usually happen quickly,

    – she shared.

    Mayer, in turn, says that he has very strong feelings for the actress.

    I wish everyone to experience the same that I feel for her,




    – she noted.

    Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us