Kylie Jenner responded to accusations of greed while raising money for her friend, a makeup artist

A few days ago, Samuel Rauda, ​​who once worked with Kylie Jenner, was in a car accident, which required urgent brain surgery. Upon learning of the incident, the 23-year-old reality star urged fans to support the makeup artist morally and financially, citing a link to the GoFundMe collection organized by Sam’s family. The network was outraged: Kylie’s fortune is estimated at $ 900 million, and she asks for money from her fans?









Jenner commented on the situation in Stories: “Sam is not my makeup artist, and unfortunately we don’t communicate anymore, but I worked with him several years ago and I find him very nice. I saw a message from my current make-up artist Ariel about an accident and a fundraiser … At first, the bar was set at ten thousand. They have already collected six, so I added five to achieve their original goal and posted it on my Stories to get more attention. “

Soon, Sam’s family raised the bar to $ 60,000, and then to $ 120,000. At the moment, a little more than 100 thousand dollars have been collected.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I do something with all my heart and always try to help. Let’s stay positive and pray for Sam, his family and everyone who is going through difficult times right now. Hope you have a wonderful day and let’s encourage each other to help, ”added Kylie.