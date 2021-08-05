Land in Scotland “made” Megan Fox a real lady

American actress and star of the fantastic action films “Transformers” Megan Fox received the honorary title of lady, and her boyfriend Colson Baker, known as rapper Machine Gun Kelly, became a lord. An acquaintance of theirs gave the couple a piece of land in Scotland, which automatically turns the owners into titled persons. They will even get a certificate.

instagram.com/machinegunkelly/

The earth has truly transformed the American actress and musician into the nobility. The owners of such plots are even given special certificates that confirm that this person has “turned” into a duke or duchess.

On April 22, the musician celebrated his 31st birthday, where he was informed about an expensive present. The lovers had fun all night: they danced, rapped, did not forget to make a photo report for Instagram. At the end of the party, Coulson made a cherished wish in front of the guests and gently kissed Megan, then blew out the candles on a three-tiered birthday cake.





















Earlier it was reported that American actor Kevin Spacey was again accused of molesting colleagues on the House of Cards TV series, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Now the Hollywood star is suing his ex-employer, Media Rights Capital. The company is demanding tens of millions of dollars in damages due to the alleged negative impact of Spacey’s behavior on the project’s reputation. The artist filed a counterclaim claiming that Media Rights Capital owed him money.