List of world celebrities with Ukrainian roots

Actresses with Ukrainian roots

Milla Jovovich

Hollywood celebrity family moved from Kiev in the United States when she was five years old. Despite the fact that the actress left Ukraine at such an early age, she is fluent in Ukrainian and also knows Russian. Mila Jovovich often recalls her Ukrainian origin.

Interestingly, Mila Jovovich’s mother is also a famous Soviet and American actress. Her name – Galina Loginova …

Mila Jovovich / Photo GettyImages

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi… The star’s family moved to Los Angeles in 1991… There her father started working as a taxi driver, and her mother was the director of a pharmacy.

Mila said in many interviews that at first it was difficult for her in a new country without a good knowledge of the language and lack of understanding of some cultural traditions. But the girl was stubborn and worked a lot on herself. In the end, she managed to achieve everything she dreamed of as a child.

In August 2017, the actress for the first time after immigration she visited Chernivtsi.

Mila Kunis / Photo GettyImages

Liv Tyler

The star of The Lord of the Rings, Armageddon, Wheels of Fortune and a number of other successful American films, as well as the former model, also has Ukrainian roots. Liv Tyler’s great-grandfather was Ukrainian.

Liv Tyler / Photo GettyImages

Actors with Ukrainian roots

Dustin Hoffman

For a long time Dustin Hoffman did not know about his Ukrainian origin. The actor found out about this on one of the American TV shows. The program investigated the genealogical origins of the stars. It turned out that Dustin Hoffman’s grandparents immigrated from Belaya Tserkov (Kiev region) in Chicago due to political persecution. Later, the actor’s grandfather returned to his homeland to pick up his parents, but on the spot he was caught and shot.









David Hoffman / Photo GettyImages

David Duchovny

For some time, David was sure that he had Russian roots. And when Ukraine began to attract the attention of the whole world because of the situation in the country (aggression from Russia), the actor began to take an interest in his origin and learned that Kiev, where his father was born, is the capital of Ukraine, not a city in Russia.

David Duchovny / Photo GettyImages

Leonardo DiCaprio

A similar situation is with Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor also once mistakenly believed that his ancestors were from Russia. He talked about this in several interviews. Later, Leonardo DiCaprio learned that the city of Odessa, where his grandmother Elena Smirnova lived, be in Ukraine.

Leonardo DiCaprio / Photo GettyImages

Sylvester Stallone

Everyone knows about Sylvester Stallone’s Italian origin. But a very small number of people know that the actor has Ukrainian roots. The fact is that Sylvester Stallone’s maternal ancestors lived in Odessa.

Sylvester Stallone / Photo GettyImages

Director with Ukrainian roots

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg – one of the most successful people of Ukrainian origin. He is the most the highest-grossing director in the history of world cinema. His paintings have grossed more than $ 11 billion at the box office. He is also a three-time Academy Award winner.

Steven Spielberg is associated with Ukraine by his grandfathers. One of his grandfathers was born in Odessa, and the other lived in Kamenets-Podolsk. Perhaps that’s why one of Spielberg’s favorite foods – Ukrainian borsch.

Steven Spielberg / Photo GettyImages

Musician with Ukrainian roots

Stephen Tyler

Famous musicians also have Ukrainian roots. For example, Stephen Tyler. He is the father of actress Liv Tyler and a renowned rock musician. The grandfather of the leader of the Aerosmith group was Ukrainian.

Steven Tyler / Photo GettyImages