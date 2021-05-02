Megan Fox has changed her stylist. Here are her most fashionable looks to take note of.

The actress shows the topical combinations for this spring-summer season.

Megan traded the image of the fatal beauty and the main sex symbol of Hollywood for the role of a caring mother. But now the children have grown up, and the acting career of the star is still on hiatus, and the image of the new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, needs to be matched – it’s time for a change. Megan’s return to her former glory began with a wardrobe. She hired Maeve Reilly, the one who is responsible for the looks of Hailey Bieber, as stylists, and immediately attracted the attention of the fashion community.













Reilly followed the path already trodden by other clients: eclecticism, the balance of male and female, Bottega Veneta and everything in that spirit. Megan’s looks are still slightly different from Hailey Bieber’s style, although the scheme that has already become successful is clearly felt. Fox’s bows are more feminine and mature, although, in fact, the wardrobe items are the same. If Hailey wears an elongated leather coat and jeans, then she pairs these things with sneakers or rough boots, while Megan prefers sandals with heels.

Another technique that a stylist often uses when working with clients is black total bow. An obligatory component of such an image is leather or latex trousers. For Megan, Maeve chooses a black fitted jacket with an accent shoulder line, but she wears Bieber in a full leather set with straight trousers, a top and a cropped Saks Potts jacket, paired with fuchsia pumps.

Of course, no modern fashionista can do without Bottega Veneta clothes and accessories. Hailey has a close friendship with this brand for a long time, and now Megan has discovered catchy and unusual accessories that turn any bow into the most trendy one. Reilly teaches her wards how to combine the simplest things like blue jeans and a cardigan with bright shoes and accessories. After all, it is for this that the Bieber style is adored – it is easy to repeat.

Hailey is known for stylish looks with voluminous jackets, hoodies and shirts, which she wears instead of dresses, with over the knee boots or ankle boots with heels. Megan Fox recently appeared in a similar image, and we could not remain indifferent to him. The actress is wearing a loose-fitting white shirt and a striped knitted cardigan in the current green shade, all Versace. The outfit was complemented by black Christian Louboutin heeled ankle boots and a miniature Yuzefi bag.









Cardigans are now one of the main attributes of a stylish everyday look, so we found 6 more striped models so that your looks this spring will turn out to be as fashionable as those of the wards of one of the most popular and sought-after star stylists.

Lanvin cardigan, 83 900 rubles. Cardigan No. 21, 55,200 rubles.

Cardigan Re / done, 39 521 rubles. Cardigan Alanui, 108 746 rubles.