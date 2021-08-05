Megan Fox spoke about the troubles due to alcohol: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

American actress and model Megan Fox spoke about the troubles she faced due to alcohol consumption. An interview with her was published on the WhoWhatWear YouTube channel.

A celebrity has not consumed alcohol for 12 years, because it becomes aggressive under their influence. She remembered that she once got drunk at the Golden Globes, where there was a lot of champagne. The artist did not notice how she drank several glasses. She remembered that she had said “a lot of aggressive things,” which caused her later to get into trouble.









At the 2009 award, Fox praised the breasts of actress Salma Hayek, and then confessed her lack of self-confidence and fear of being at such a large-scale event. In addition, in an interview with reporters, she suggested that Brian Austin Green, who was then her lover, is not interested in attending such awards, because he is a “man with a big ego.”

Earlier, Megan Fox talked about the experience of drinking the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca. The artist followed him to Costa Rica with her lover, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She admitted that she wanted to taste the drink in a proper setting. The star called her experience “her own version of hell”, where a person goes forever.